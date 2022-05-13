2022 Green Bay Packers Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers managed to avoid upheaval this offseason. Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to return to the team on a new four-year deal, helping the squad maintain its status as one of the favorites to win the NFC.

But it wasn't just business as usual for the Packers. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, creating a massive hole in the team's offense.

While Rodgers will be expected to carry the team, it will likely take some time to get used to life without his favorite target. Green Bay was able to sign veteran receiver Sammy Watkins and traded up in the second round to draft wideout Christian Watson to help fill the void left by Adams.

After earning the top seed in the NFC in 2021, the Packers disappointingly didn't make it past the divisional round. But Rodgers is back with a vengeance, and he will be trying to lead Green Bay to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010.

With the NFL revealing the 2022 schedule Thursday, here's a look at the setup for the Packers this season.

2022 Green Bay Packers Schedule

Full television schedule can be found on the team's official website.

Analysis

The Packers are looking at a fairly easy path in 2022, at least on paper. According to The Red Zone, Green Bay's strength of schedule ranks 22nd based on last year's winning percentage.

Green Bay has cruised to three consecutive division titles thanks to the middling Minnesota Vikings and rebuilding Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The Packers' dominance in the NFC North is unlikely to change this season.

The Bears and Vikings are fielding first-year head coaches in Matt Eberflus and Kevin O'Connell, respectively. The Lions' biggest offseason move was selecting defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.

Despite the soft schedule, the Packers won't fall into complacency. They will go up against division winners from the AFC South, NFC South and NFC West. Green Bay will also take on the entire AFC East and NFC East.

All signs point to another run to the playoffs for Rodgers and company, so the question now becomes how far will they go?

Pivotal Matchups

When it comes to Green Bay's schedule, the most important clashes will come outside of the NFC North. The Packers are set for marquee matchups against some of the best teams across the league.

Green Bay will play host to the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams. The Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys will also all travel to Lambeau Field. Plus, there could be a potential Super Bowl LVII preview when the Packers travel to take on the Buffalo Bills.

We will also see a battle between two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time when Rodgers leads the Packers against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Green Bay will be in for favorable matchups against the New York Jets, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Then there's that cake division slate against the Vikings, Bears and Lions.

As long as the Packers win the games they're supposed to win, they will be among the top contenders in the NFC at season's end.

Prediction

Rodgers and the Packers are motivated to avenge last season's loss in the playoffs, so look for them to take their anger out on lesser opponents throughout the regular season.

Expect Green Bay to run through the NFC North once again on its way to another playoff berth with a 12-5 record.