Dolphins' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Tyreek Hill Trade

The Miami Dolphins found a new No. 1 wide receiver for Tua Tagovailoa.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins are acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs for five draft picks, including their first- and second-rounders in 2022. According to Schefter, Miami is also giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

The six-time Pro Bowler joins an offense that already added Cedrick Wilson earlier in the offseason.

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart—Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Chris Streveler

RB: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., DeVonte Dedmon

WR: Tyreek Hill, DeVante Parker, Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft

WR: Cedrick Wilson, Allen Hurns, Cody Core

TE: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long

FB: Alec Ingold, John Lovett

LT: Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Little

LG: Connor Williams, Austin Jackson

C: Michael Deiter, Connor Williams

RG: Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones

RT: Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Adam Pankey

Depth chart courtesy of ESPN.com

With a $30 million average annual salary, Hill will surpass the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams as the NFL's highest-paid receiver. It's unclear, however, whether that money will be split evenly against the salary cap over its duration.

The Dolphins only have $6.6 million in available space, per Over The Cap, and Hill's original contract with the Chiefs carried a $21.9 million hit for the 2022 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

