Dolphins' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Tyreek Hill Trade

Dolphins' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Tyreek Hill TradeMarch 23, 2022
The Miami Dolphins found a new No. 1 wide receiver for Tua Tagovailoa.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins are acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs for five draft picks, including their first- and second-rounders in 2022. According to Schefter, Miami is also giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.
The six-time Pro Bowler joins an offense that already added Cedrick Wilson earlier in the offseason.
Miami Dolphins Depth Chart—Offense
- QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Chris Streveler
- RB: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed
- WR: Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., DeVonte Dedmon
- WR: Tyreek Hill, DeVante Parker, Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft
- WR: Cedrick Wilson, Allen Hurns, Cody Core
- TE: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long
- FB: Alec Ingold, John Lovett
- LT: Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Little
- LG: Connor Williams, Austin Jackson
- C: Michael Deiter, Connor Williams
- RG: Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones
- RT: Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Adam Pankey
Depth chart courtesy of ESPN.com
With a $30 million average annual salary, Hill will surpass the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams as the NFL's highest-paid receiver. It's unclear, however, whether that money will be split evenly against the salary cap over its duration.
The Dolphins only have $6.6 million in available space, per Over The Cap, and Hill's original contract with the Chiefs carried a $21.9 million hit for the 2022 season.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
