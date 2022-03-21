Phil Mickelson Won't Play in 2022 Masters After Saudi Golf League Comments

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson will not be participating in this year's Masters Tournament, an Augusta National official confirmed to CBS Sports' Kyle Porter.

That comes after the event website had listed Mickelson among its "past champions not playing" on its list of 2022 invitees for April's major.

As Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated noted, "Mickelson has been the subject of considerable controversy lately due to his comments about the PGA Tour and his flirtations with a rival golf tour led by Greg Norman called the LIV Golf Invitational Series."

