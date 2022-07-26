Julio Jones Reportedly Signing 1-Year Contract with Buccaneers, Will Join Tom Brady

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Free-agent wide receiver Julio Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who made the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team.

The 33-year-old led the NFL with 136 receptions and 1,871 receiving yards in 2015. He also paced the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards in 2018.

His 13,330 receiving yards are 17th all-time, and his 879 receptions are 25th.

The former Alabama star went sixth overall in the 2011 NFL draft to the Atlanta Falcons. He played in Atlanta from 2011 to 2020, but the Falcons traded him to the Tennessee Titans last June.

An injury-plagued season that held Jones to just 10 games resulted in 31 receptions, 434 yards and one touchdown. Of note, a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve in November.

He was good to go for the playoffs and caught six passes for 62 yards in a 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN's Dianna Russini and Schefter reported March 16 that the Titans were planning to release Jones. Then-Titans teammate A.J. Brown complimented him as he left Nashville.

Now Jones will look toward a fresh start in Tampa Bay on a team in championship-or-bust mode with Tom Brady again under center.

He joins a loaded wide receiver group that also features Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and will surely benefit from the attention they draw even if he doesn't put up the same numbers he did in his prime.