Report: Colts' Frank Reich Apologized to Jim Irsay for Carson Wentz Trade

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich reportedly apologized to owner Jim Irsay following the 2021 season after last year's Carson Wentz did not pan out the way he had hoped.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Reich apologized to Irsay after having lobbied to get the 2017 Pro Bowler with the idea he "could resurrect Wentz’s stalled career and solve the Colts’ quarterback conundrum."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Colts are trading Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Keefer provided additional insight as to why Indianapolis was cutting bait only one year after acquiring Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Keefer, Wentz attempted to meet with Irsay to "clear the air" regarding his future with the team. Irsay declined to meet with the veteran quarterback because he was out of town. The two did, however, ultimately have a conversation.

Reich and Wentz spent two years together in Philadelphia, with the former serving as the Eagles offensive coordinator. He said last May how "you stick your neck out for players as a head coach or a GM or a scout or coach" in reference to the trade bringing Wentz to Indianapolis.

Reaffirming his confidence in the veteran signal-caller, Reich told reporters at this year's NFL Scouting Combine that "I stuck my neck out for him last year." In light of recent events, one wonders whether he made that comment with a tinge of regret.

The extent to which the Colts are already washing their hands of Wentz is somewhat surprising, even though his trade from the Eagles was damning in its own right.

Keefer wrote that Indianapolis "simply didn’t trust him to be the franchise quarterback moving forward."

For Wentz, it looks like there was no coming back from the final two weeks of the regular season, when the Colts fell out of the AFC playoff picture. He threw for 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while losing one fumble as Indy suffered back-to-back losses.

Keefer's report also comes shortly after the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane painted an unflattering portrayal of Wentz during his time in Philadelphia.

McLane reported the 29-year-old "voiced his displeasure with the Eagles’ success to a group of other injured players" while he was out with a torn ACL during the team's Super Bowl run in 2017.

Now, another NFL franchise has unceremoniously kicked Wentz to the curb.

The Commanders are the next team betting on Wentz to get them to a higher level. If history is any indicator, it's a gamble that might not work out in the end.