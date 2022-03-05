Patriots Rumors: J.C. Jackson Seeking 'Jalen Ramsey Money' on Next Contract

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

J.C. Jackson is looking to get paid this offseason.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported Saturday that Jackson is looking for money in the same ballpark as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey when he hits free agency this summer.

The New England Patriots are reportedly not planning to use their franchise tag on Jackson, allowing him to hit the open market and potentially cash in on his wishes.

Ramsey signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. No cornerback has topped that number since.

Marlon Humphrey and Marshon Lattimore are the only other cornerbacks making at least $19 million annually.

Jackson will seemingly have the benefit of an open market hungry for shutdown corners, but it's hard to see him approaching—or even surpassing—Ramsey's number. The 26-year-old just made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2021. Ramsey is one year older than Jackson and already has five Pro Bowls and has been selected to three All-Pro teams; he was recognized as the NFL's best cornerback when he signed the deal and remains in that position now.

Market dictates a player's price point, but something around $18 million annually seems more realistic. That would put him behind only Ramsey, Humphrey and Lattimore in terms of average annual salary, and he could perhaps top the former two in guaranteed money if he finds the right suitor.

Jackson is hitting the open market at the most opportune time, coming off 2020 and 2021 campaigns that saw him produce an NFL-high 17 interceptions. Pro Football Focus gave Jackson an overall grade of 82.7 for 2021, up from 69.5 the previous year.