Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp Lift Rams over Joe Burrow, Bengals to Win Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams are champions for the first time since the 1999 season.

Los Angeles won its second Lombardi Trophy in team history with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp led the way for the champion Rams, who had lost their previous two Super Bowls since they won in the 1999 campaign.

Stafford's touchdown pass to Kupp in the final two minutes put the Rams ahead, and the Bengals' final drive stalled when Aaron Donald forced a Joe Burrow incompletion on fourth down.

A solid showing from Burrow was not enough for the Bengals, who have now lost all three Super Bowl appearances in franchise history.

