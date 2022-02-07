Report: MLB Stops Testing for Steroids After Drug Agreement with Players Expires

Set Number: X163760 TK1

Major League Baseball reportedly stopped testing players for steroids after baseball's drug agreement between the league and MLBPA expired on Dec. 1, per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

It's the first time in nearly 20 years that MLBPA players aren't being drug tested and comes as a result of the ongoing lockout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

