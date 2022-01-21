Troy Aikman Talks Cowboys 'Dysfunction,' Compares Them to Jets, Jaguars

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman didn't hold back when discussing his former team's playoff failures this week.

Appearing on 96.7 The Ticket (h/t Scooby Axson of USA Today), the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox color analyst gave his take on the Cowboys and compared them to two of the league's lowliest franchises:

"Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there. I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there's a lot of dysfunction. ...

"If you don't do anything in the postseason, then you're really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn't get in (to the playoffs)."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has come under fire for the team's early playoff exit after going 12-5 and winning the NFC East during the regular season.

As the No. 3 seed in the NFC, Dallas fell 23-17 to the visiting San Francisco 49ers last week in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

The game ended in controversy when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ran a draw despite the team having no timeouts left. Dallas could not spike the ball in time, ending its bid for a comeback victory.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to endorse McCarthy as the Cowboys' head coach moving forward.

The Cowboys have reached the playoffs only once in the past three seasons and four times in the past 12 campaigns.

Dallas also hasn't advanced past the divisional round since 1995 when Aikman led the Cowboys to their third Super Bowl title in four seasons.

The Cowboys haven't been quite as incompetent as the Jets and Jaguars in recent years, as the Jets haven't reached the playoffs since 2010 and the Jags have made the playoffs only once in the past 14 seasons.

Still, Aikman's point is well taken, as the Cowboys can't seem to get out of their own way in big games despite being stacked with high-level talent on both sides of the ball.