Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2022 1.0: Evan Neal Taken No. 1, 3 QBs Go in Round 1

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his first 2022 NFL mock draft on Friday.

The former NFL scout has three quarterbacks going in the first round, led by Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett at No. 9, and two edge-rushers going in the top five, led by Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.

Let's take a deeper look at Jeremiah's first-round quarterback selections below after listing his entire first-round mock draft.

Daniel Jeremiah: First Mock Draft

Jacksonville Jaguars: Alabama OT Evan Neal Detroit Lions: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson Houston Texans: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton New York Jets: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux New York Giants: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu Carolina Panthers: Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner New York Giants: Utah LB Devin Lloyd Atlanta Falcons: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks Denver Broncos: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett New York Jets: Washington CB Trent McDuffie Washington Football Team: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Minnesota Vikings: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Cleveland Browns: Georgia EDGE Travon Walker Baltimore Ravens: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning Philadelphia Eagles: Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis Philadelphia Eagles: USC WR Drake London Los Angeles Chargers: Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann New Orleans Saints: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Philadelphia Eagles: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green Pittsburgh Steelers: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross New England Patriots: Georgia DT Jordan Davis Las Vegas Raiders: Ohio State WR Chris Olave Arizona Cardinals: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo Dallas Cowboys: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean Cincinnati Bengals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum Miami Dolphins: Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele Buffalo Bills: Washington CB Kyler Gordon Tennessee Titans: Georgia LB Quay Walker Detroit Lions: Liberty QB Malik Willis Kansas City Chiefs: Alabama WR Jameson Williams Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson Green Bay Packers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

A Look at Jeremiah's Round 1 Quarterbacks

The quarterbacks in this year's class aren't comparable to those of years past, but Jeremiah still has three signal-callers being selected in the first round, and there's always a possibility for more to be taken on April 28.

Jeremiah has Pickett as the first quarterback off the board in his first mock draft, going to the Broncos at No. 9. However, he mentions that Denver will likely pursue a trade for a "premier quarterback," such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, and would only select a quarterback if a trade doesn't come to fruition.

Pickett is viewed as the best quarterback in this year's draft after putting together the best season of his collegiate career in 2021. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes (first in ACC) for 4,319 yards (second in ACC) and 42 touchdowns (first in ACC) against seven interceptions.

Per B/R's NFL Scouting Department, Pickett has great size and athleticism, above-average arm strength and great accuracy. However, he can have inconsistent timing on his throws and tends to take unnecessary sacks by trying to scramble instead of staying in the pocket.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After Pickett, Jeremiah has Corral going to Washington at No. 11. Washington used Taylor Heinicke for 15 starts in 2021 and needs a true No. 1 moving forward.

"Corral is a playmaker at the position. His size (6'2", 205) is a concern for some around the league, but he’s accurate, has a live arm and would bring some juice to the offense," Jeremiah writes.

Like Pickett, Corral had an impressive 2021 season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,343 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also ran for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department mentions that Corral is a great athlete, has a quick and consistent release, above-average accuracy and above-average arm strength. However, he has below-average height and has inconsistent timing when working from the pocket.

After Corral, Jeremiah has Willis going to the Lions at No. 29. Detroit could use a quarterback following an inconsistent season from Jared Goff. While the veteran would likely start again in 2022, Willis would be a good fit for the future.

Willis is one of the most intriguing names on this list after a solid 2021 season. He completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 878 yards and 13 scores.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department notes that Willis is a great athlete "with burst and quickness," has great arm strength, "good build for the position" and is a competitive player. However, he is inconsistent with his timing and anticipation and has "erratic" pocket movement.

Regardless, the Lions need help at the position, and Willis is worth the gamble.