J.C. Jackson, Chargers Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $82.5M Contract in Free Agency

Cornerback J.C. Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with $40 million guaranteed, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The 26-year-old Jackson has been one of the most productive corners in the NFL since entering the league in 2018, and he far exceeded his status as an undrafted free-agent signing by the New England Patriots.

Jackson is coming off arguably the best season of his career in 2021, as he led a strong Patriots defense with elite-level play from the cornerback position.

The former University of Maryland standout was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career after setting career highs with 58 tackles and a league-high 23 passes defended, along with eight interceptions.

Jackson was undoubtedly a big reason the Patriots made it back to the playoffs as a wild card after missing the postseason in 2020.

Many observers felt Jackson was robbed of a Pro Bowl nod in 2020, as he set a career high with nine interceptions while also registering 40 tackles, 14 passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

Despite being an undrafted player, it didn't take long for Jackson to become a key piece for the New England defense.

As a rookie in 2018, Jackson appeared in 13 games, reeled in three interceptions and helped the Pats win the Super Bowl.

He took on an even bigger role the following season, finishing with five interceptions despite only starting six of the 16 games he played in.

While it can be argued that Jackson often doesn't receive the recognition he deserves as an elite cornerback, he got paid Monday, and the Chargers beefed up their secondary in a significant way by signing him away from the Patriots.

The Chargers needed to bring in another quality corner with Chris Harris hitting free agency, and Jackson undoubtedly fits the bill.

Now, L.A. arguably has one of the top cornerback duos in the league with Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr., giving it the type of secondary it needs to combat top quarterbacks within its division such as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos.