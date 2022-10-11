Pistons' Marvin Bagley III Ruled Out of Preseason Game vs. Thunder After Knee Injury

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right knee injury.

Bagley slipped on the court and fell awkwardly while attempting to defend the basket in transition early in the first quarter.

This could be another setback for Bagley, who missed time last season with a shoulder injury on his way to 48 games. He also played just 13 games in 2019-20 and 43 games in 2020-21.

While durability has been a concern in the early portion of his career, the 23-year-old is a double-double threat when healthy and on the court. He averaged better than 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in each of his first three seasons after the Sacramento Kings selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

He also posted 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a night in 18 games for the Pistons last season.

Although Bagley hasn't quite lived up to the expectations that came with being a No. 2 pick, he is still a solid role player for Detroit.

If the Duke product is sidelined by the injury, look for players like Isaiah Livers, Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel to see even more time in the frontcourt.