Report: Novak Djokovic Denied Entry into Australia After Receiving Vaccine Exemption

Novak Djokovic's quest for the first Grand Slam in 2022 may be over before it begins.

Paul Sakkal of The Age reported Wednesday the Serbian star was temporarily denied entry into Australia due to questions over whether he could sufficiently show why he warranted a COVID-19 vaccine exemption. In addition, he reportedly "was attempting to enter the country on a visa that did not permit medical exemptions for being unvaccinated."

On Tuesday, Djokovic announced he received an exemption to compete in the 2022 Australian Open and was en route to Melbourne:

In November, officials from Tennis Australia announced players would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete in the Australian Open.

Djokovic said in April 2020 he was "opposed to vaccination" and "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel." Djokovic's father, Srdjan, compared the Australian Open's vaccine mandate to blackmail.

News of Djokovic's medical exemption led to questions as to whether he was receiving preferential treatment because of his status within the sport.

The Associated Press' John Pye shared a statement from tournament organizers on the matter:

"Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts. One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines."

However, Australia Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said the Australian government still maintained final authority over players traveling to the country. Andrews reiterated that an unvaccinated traveler "must provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons" and that "no individual competing in the Australian Open will be afforded any special treatment."

Jaala Pulford, the acting sports minister for Victoria, also said the state wouldn't support Djokovic's visa application:

Sakkal wrote how the position "reflects the anger towards Djokovic among Victorian ministers and senior officials."

The 34-year-old is the defending Australian Open champion, and his nine titles are the most all-time in men's singles.

This year's tournament is slated to begin Jan. 17.