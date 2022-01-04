Jozy Altidore, Sloane Stephens Reveal New Year's Day Wedding in Instagram Photo

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

MLS star Jozy Altidore and tennis champion Sloane Stephens got married on New Year's Day and announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The two tied the knot at St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, according to Lindsay Kimble of People.

Stephens, 28, is best known for her win at the 2017 U.S. Open and has six career WTA titles. She reached No. 3 in the world rankings in 2018 and is currently the No. 65 singles player.

Altidore, 32, is coming off his seventh season with Toronto FC in MLS, but has also played in the Premier League, La Liga and other top leagues around the world. He appeared in two World Cups for the United States men's national team.

The two athletes have known each other since childhood and started dating in 2017 before announcing their engagement in 2019.