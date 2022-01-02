WFT's Ricky Seals-Jones Stretchered off with Injury After Colliding with Cameraman

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones left the field on a stretcher during Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles after colliding with a cameraman on the sidelines.

He's been ruled out with a neck injury for the remainder of the game, per the team.

Seals-Jones was injured after quarterback Taylor Heinicke tried to find him on a crossing route in the end zone. The ball was deflected away and Seals-Jones collided with the cameraman as his momentum took him into the sideline.

The 26-year-old tight end came into Sunday with 29 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games (six starts). He's on his fourth team in five years, having spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-18), Cleveland Browns (2019) and Kansas City Chiefs (2020).

Logan Thomas was expected to be the starter coming into the season and a key contributor for the team after his breakout 2020, but a hamstring injury and ACL tear limited him to just six games this season.

John Bates will serve as the team's tight end in Seals-Jones' absence.

The WFT were already without running back Antonio Gibson and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers due to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, while wideout Curtis Samuel and defensive end Montez Sweat were among the players listed as out because of injuries.

Both the Eagles (8-7) and WFT (6-9) are fighting for playoff berths. The Eagles currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture, while Washington needs to win out and needs help to claw their way into the postseason.