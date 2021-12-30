Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis, Devin Hester Headline 2022 Pro Football HOF Finalists

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the class of 2022 on Thursday, highlighted by Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis and Jared Allen.

Here is the full list:

Andre Johnson, WR

Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history.

The 40-year-old was drafted third overall by the Houston Texans in 2003 and spent the first 12 years of his career with the franchise before finishing with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Johnson is second on the NFL's all-time receiving yards per game list (80.4), trailing only Detroit Lions legend and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (83.0). He is also the Texans' all-time leading receiver with 706 receptions for 9,656 yards and 52 touchdowns in nine seasons.

Johnson also led the NFL in receptions in 2006 (103) and 2008 (115), and led the league in receiving yards in 2008 (1,575) and in 2009 (1,569). He finished his career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards (11th in NFL history) and 70 touchdowns.

DeMarcus Ware, LB

Ware, one of the best pass-rushers in NFL history, was a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion in his 12-year career.

The 39-year-old was drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise before joining the Denver Broncos in 2014, with whom he won a Super Bowl.

Ware ranks ninth in career sacks, finishing with 138.5. He also had three interceptions, 25 passes defended, 35 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 657 tackles, 171 tackles for loss and 229 quarterback hits.

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR

Hester was one of the most prolific return specialists in NFL history.

The 39-year-old was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2006 draft and spent the first eight seasons of his career with the franchise. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks.

Hester holds NFL records with 19 kick-return touchdowns, 14 punt-return touchdowns and 20 return touchdowns. He also caught 255 passes for 3,311 yards and 16 touchdowns during his career.

Hester was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Patrick Willis, LB

Willis, a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, spent his entire eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him 11th overall in 2007. He was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame earlier this season.

Willis finished his career with 20.5 sacks, eight interceptions, 53 passes defended, 16 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 950 tackles, 60 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 when he finished with four sacks, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 174 tackles, eight tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

Sam Mills, LB

This is Mills' third straight year as a finalist and his 20th of eligibility. It's his final chance to make the Hall of Fame. He died in 2005 from cancer.

Mills, a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, went undrafted out of Montclair State and joined the New Orleans Saints in 1986. He spent the first nine years of his career in New Orleans before joining the Carolina Panthers from 1995-97.

Mills finished his career with 20.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 36 passes defended, 22 forced fumbles, 23 fumble recoveries and 1,265 tackles.

Zach Thomas, LB

Thomas is a Hall of Fame finalist for the third time.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Thomas spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him in the fifth round of the 1996 draft.

The 48-year-old finished his career with 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, 8 fumble recoveries, and 17 interceptions.

Jared Allen, DE

Allen was named a finalist for the second time.

The 39-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2004 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City before spending the next six with the Minnesota Vikings. He also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Allen finished his career with 136 sacks (12th in NFL history), six interceptions, 58 passes defended, 32 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries, 648 tackles, 171 tackles for a loss and 228 quarterback hits.

He led the NFL in 2011 with 22 sacks, coming up short of Michael Strahan's NFL record of 22.5 in 2001. He also recorded at least 11 sacks in eight seasons.

Richard Seymour, DE

Seymour was named a finalist for the third year in a row.

The seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion, was selected sixth overall by the New England Patriots in 2001. He spent the first eight years of his career in New England before joining the Raiders in 2009.

Seymour finished his career with 57.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 498 tackles, 91 tackles for a loss and 71 quarterback hits.

Bryant Young, DT/DE

Young, who became eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2013, is a finalist for the second time.

The four-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion is the San Francisco 49ers' all-time leader in sacks (89.5). He was instrumental in the team's Super Bowl win during the 1994 campaign, his rookie year.

The 49-year-old was selected seventh overall by the 49ers in 1994. He finished his career with 89.5 sacks, 20 passes defended, 12 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 627 tackles, 93 tackles for a loss and 22 quarterback hits.

Reggie Wayne, WR

Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, was selected 30th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2001. He spent his entire 14-year career with the franchise.

The 43-year-old caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns. He ranks 10th all-time in receiving yards and receptions.

Wayne is the Colts' record holder with 211 games played and he helped the franchise win a Super Bowl in 2007.

Torry Holt, WR

Holt, a seven-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, is a finalist for the third straight year.

The 45-year-old was selected by the Rams sixth overall in 1999. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Rams before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009.

Holt 869 passes for 12,660 yards and 74 touchdowns during his career with the Rams. He is second in Rams history in receptions and receiving yards. He finished his career with 920 catches for 13,382 yards 74 touchdowns.

Ronde Barber, DB

Barber, a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 1997 draft.

The 46-year-old spent his entire 16-year career with the Bucs and helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl in 2003. He holds the Buccaneers' all-time records for interceptions (47) and defensive touchdowns (14).

Barber finished his career with 28 sacks, 47 interceptions, 197 passes defended, 15 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, 1,251 tackles, 88 tackles for a loss and 18 quarterback hits.

LeRoy Butler, DB

Butler, a four-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, was named a finalist for the third straight year.

Butler selected by the Packers in the second round of the 1990 draft and spent his entire 12-year career in Green Bay. He racked up 20.5 sacks, 38 interceptions, 15 passes defended, 13 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 889 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss.

He was the first player in NFL history to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.

Tony Boselli, LT

Boselli, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, is a finalist for the sixth time.

He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars second overall in 1995. He spent his entire seven-year career in Jacksonville, though his time in the NFL was cut short due to injuries. However, he was undoubtedly one of the best in the game when he played.

Willie Anderson, RT

Anderson, a four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, is a finalist for the first time.

The 46-year-old was selected 10th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1996 and spent 12 years with the franchise before joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. He is viewed as one of the best right tackles of his era.