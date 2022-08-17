Rams' Cam Akers' Soft-Tissue Injury Reportedly Not Considered Serious

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has missed practice recently, but it appears to be a precautionary move.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the soft-tissue injury Akers is dealing with is "not considered serious." Fowler added that the Rams are "taking preventative measures by holding him out of preseason practices but that's the extent of it."

The third-year running back missed the first 16 games of last season because of an Achilles tear suffered during the offseason. Akers worked to make an improbable comeback and was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 23.

Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel are expected to handle the running back duties with Akers out of the lineup. However, Henderson is also dealing with a soft-tissue injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay said he didn't want to put a timetable on the recovery for either running back.

"[With] soft-tissue things, it's always a difficult thing because you don't want to ever push somebody," McVay said Monday. "And that's where they've got to do a good job of communicating to us. ... And so the first goal for those guys is let's check the box on them feeling like they can really open up, no restrictions. I don't know if you ever really feel great at any point moving forward, especially at running back, but we want to be smart with that."

Akers rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.