Dalvin Cook Out for Vikings vs. Lions After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and did not return.

Cook appeared to suffer the injury when he ran into Ezra Cleveland and fumbled before a number of Lions players tackled him in pursuit of the loose football. He had 17 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown before exiting.

Cook appeared in just 13 games during the 2021 season after spending time on the COVID-19 list, dislocating his left shoulder and tearing his labrum.

The 27-year-old still had a solid season despite the injuries. He rushed for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns. It was his third straight season with at least 1,000 yards on the ground.

When Cook is unable to play, Alexander Mattison takes over in the backfield. He rushed for 491 yards and three scores in 16 games last season, in addition to catching 32 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown.

Kene Nwangwu also sees more playing time in Cook's absence.

Minnesota's passing attack typically has more of an impact when Cook is sidelined. Adam Thielen, Irv Smith Jr. and K.J. Osborn are more involved, in addition to Justin Jefferson, who has been the team's best receiver.