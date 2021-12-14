Netflix Drops Trailer for Sean Payton-inspired 'Home Team' Movie Starring Kevin James

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Somewhere on the spectrum of NFL movies—perhaps between Draft Day and American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story—comes Home Team, a Netflix film starring Kevin James that is apparently loosely based on the year New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spent away from the NFL after he was suspended by the league as a result of its Bountygate investigation.

Just...just go ahead and watch the trailer for yourself:

Payton indeed served as an offensive assistant for his sixth-grader son Connor's team, the Liberty Christian Warriors, during his forced sabbatical from professional football. That team may not have been the rag-tag group of misfits the film portrays them as, however.

"I run the offense," he told NOLA.com in Sept. 2012. "The head coach is Brennan Hardy, who does a great job. We had our first game Saturday, and we won 30-0. Obviously, it's a completely different element. Yet you get just as excited to see the team you're a part of do well."