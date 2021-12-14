Browns Placed in NFL's Enhanced Mitigation Protocols Due to Positive Covid-19 Tests

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The Cleveland Browns were placed in the NFL's enhanced mitigation protocols regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, that means team meetings will be virtual Tuesday, and all players, coaches and personnel at the team facility will have to wear masks. Trotter also noted Tuesday's walkthrough practice will be closed to the media.

Josina Anderson of USA Today reported Tuesday that the Browns returned some positive COVID-19 tests, although it wasn't specified who tested positive or how many people tested positive.

