    Buccaneers' Tom Brady Passes Drew Brees for Most Completions in NFL History

    Doric SamDecember 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Alex Menendez

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made history once again in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

    With a second-quarter pass to Mike Evans, Brady broke Drew Brees' record for most completions in NFL history. It was the 7,143rd completed pass of Brady's storied career.

    NFL @NFL

    7,143 career completions.<br><br>The most in NFL history.<a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/2e1lf2wRqn">pic.twitter.com/2e1lf2wRqn</a>

