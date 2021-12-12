Buccaneers' Tom Brady Passes Drew Brees for Most Completions in NFL History

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made history once again in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

With a second-quarter pass to Mike Evans, Brady broke Drew Brees' record for most completions in NFL history. It was the 7,143rd completed pass of Brady's storied career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.