Giants' Tyrod Taylor 'Should Be OK' After Suffering Back Injury vs. Jets

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a back injury in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the New York Jets.

He finished 2-of-4 for 29 yards and one interception and ran for 13 yards on one carry in his limited time on the field.

Head coach Brian Daboll downplayed the significance of the injury immediately after the game:

A 12-year veteran, Taylor is in his first season with the Giants after signing a two-year deal in the offseason to be Daniel Jones' backup.

Taylor played the 2021 season with the Houston Texans. He was reunited with Houston head coach David Culley, who was the quarterbacks coach when both were with the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

Taylor appeared in six games last season and threw for 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He had a stint on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers during his career.

Taylor was brought in to provide a veteran presence for Jones in his fourth year. The 2019 sixth overall pick hasn't done much to prove that he's New York's quarterback of the future. Jones has recorded 45 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and 20 fumbles lost in his first three seasons.

If Taylor's back injury jeopardizes his availability for the start of the regular season, the Giants will have to turn to Davis Webb as the backup.