Chargers' Joey Bosa Ruled Out vs. Jaguars After Suffering Groin Injury

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury.

Bosa is having a solid 2022 campaign, recording 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, six tackles, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits through his first two games.

Bosa has appeared in 16 games in just three of his first six seasons, appearing in 12 games or fewer in the other three campaigns.

The 27-year-old missed two games in 2020 because of a concussion and was also placed in concussion protocol for a second time last season, which resulted in him missing two more games.

Bosa enjoyed a successful season in 2021, recording 10.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 51 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 20 quarterback hits. It was his second consecutive year with at least 7.5 sacks.

When Bosa is sidelined, players such as Chris Rumph II and Kyle Van Noy are expected to step up.

The Chargers are 1-1 on the season thus far. If L.A. wants to make the playoffs, and perhaps make a run at the Super Bowl, it will need Bosa healthy.