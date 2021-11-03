Henry Ruggs III Car Crash Details Revealed at Bail Hearing; Mug Shot Released

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Henry Ruggs III was traveling 156 mph before the crash early Tuesday morning that left one person dead, prosecutor Eric Bauman said during Ruggs' first court appearance in the case Wednesday, per Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bauman said the former Las Vegas Raiders receiver had a blood alcohol level of .161, which is more than twice the legal limit, and was in possession of a firearm, per Hector Mejia of 8News.

A booking photo released Wednesday showed Ruggs in a neck brace:

A report by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said Ruggs was involved in the collision at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday.

The Raiders released the receiver Tuesday night.

"What we have here is a young man who has never been in trouble before," Ruggs' attorney David Chesnoff told the court Wednesday, per Caroline Bleakley of 8News.

Ruggs is facing charges of driving under the influence causing death and reckless driving. Per Bleakley, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs could face further charges, including a second felony DUI, because his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, was a passenger in the car and suffered serious injuries.

Ruggs' bail was set at $150,000, and he was ordered not to drive and to abstain from alcohol. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison for the DUI charge and up to six years for reckless driving.

The 22-year-old was in his second year in the NFL after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama.