Evan Engram Trade Rumors: Giants Don't Expect to Trade TE Ahead of Deadline

The New York Giants reportedly are not expected to trade tight end Evan Engram before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

That follows rumors and speculation that the struggling Giants might, or should, put Engram on the trade block:

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY added that the Green Bay Packers have been "'asking around' about tight ends over the last few days, according to an NFL source, and have signaled an interest in all of the top names believed to be available. That includes Engram, the Giants tight end who many around the league believe could be traded by 4 p.m. on Tuesday if the price is right."

Engram, 27, has never quite lived up to his potential after being the No. 23 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He looked poised for big things after posting 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season.

But four years later, all three of those marks remain career highs.

Some of that comes down to injuries. Engram missed five games in 2018 and eight games in 2019. He appeared in all 16 games last season and made 14 starts, though his production—63 catches for 654 yards and one score—was solid if unspectacular.

Engram told reporters Monday he's just continuing to grind in an effort to improve his game.

"I've just been putting in the work," he said. "I'm challenging myself each week to find new things to work on. You have to make the tough catches, have to make the easy catches."

The Giants would be OK at tight end if they dealt Engram, with Kyle Rudolph on the roster. But Engram's athleticism has always given him tantalizing upside. He's just never quite been able to apply it to make him one of the top tight ends in the NFL and a consistent weapon for the Giants.