Akim Aliu's Lawyer: Bill Daly's Comments Cause 'Serious Doubts' About Investigation

The attorney for former Calgary Flames forward Akim Aliu expressed surprise to learn the NHL has concluded its investigation into former Flames head coach Bill Peters.

"The investigation has been completed," deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters Monday. "We've been in touch with Akim (Aliu's) representatives about next steps, if any.

"There have been no recent communications in that regard, but the investigation is done."

Ben Meiselas responded to the comments on Twitter, saying they weren't true and that the investigation was not limited to Peters:

Meiselas also spoke with The Athletic's Lisa Dillman on the matter.

"What we saw today was utterly lacking in the truth and causes serious doubts about the entire process," he said.

In November 2019, Aliu alluded to Peters in a series of tweets and said that Peters "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music."

Aliu provided more context in an interview with TSN's Frank Seravalli. According to Aliu, Peters walked into the dressing room before a morning skate and said he was sick of Aliu "playing that n----r s--t." Peters allegedly used the N-word twice more during the exchange.

Peters coached Aliu on the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs for two seasons (2008-10).

After Aliu's allegations, former Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordan said Peters kicked him and punched another player during a game. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed the account and said management dealt with the situation at the time.

Peters resigned as the Flames' coach on Nov. 29, 2019. Regarding Aliu, he acknowledged using "offensive language" that "was made in a moment of frustration and does not reflect my personal values."

However, Aliu called Peters' apology "misleading, insincere and concerning."