49ers' Deebo Samuel to Undergo MRI After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Vikings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury during Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings, and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he will undergo an MRI.

Samuel told reporters after the game that there's "not too much concern" about the injury.

Samuel, 25, had a tough 2020 season, appearing in just seven games because of injuries, namely two separate hamstring issues and an offseason Jones fracture that cost him the first three games. When healthy, he was decent but unspectacular, catching 33 passes for 391 yards and a score while adding eight rushes for 26 yards.

It was a disappointing year after Samuel flashed major potential as a rookie (57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns, 159 rushing yards and another three scores). Still, Samuel and rookie Brandon Aiyuk came into the season looking like a dangerous pairing at wide receiver for the Niners going forward.

It's was a tough year overall for the Niners, who went from a Super Bowl berth to missing the postseason altogether in 2020. Samuel had a message for the team's doubters heading into 2021, however:

So far, so good, as he entered play with 55 catches for 994 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Samuel's health issues are reflective of the team on the whole, as the Niners have been hit with a number of injuries in the past two seasons, with key players sidelined left and right.

But 2021 is a brand new year. The hope for Samuel was a major breakthrough campaign. Outside of this latest injury, he's lived up to that expectation.