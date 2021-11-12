Mark Ingram's Fantasy Outlook vs. Titans After Alvin Kamara Ruled out with Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mark Ingram is set to lead the New Orleans Saints' backfield Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with Alvin Kamara officially ruled out for the game.

The Saints announced Friday that Kamara will not play against the Titans due to a knee sprain suffered last week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Let's further analyze the fantasy implications of Kamara's potential absence on the team's backfield.

Mark Ingram

Ingram's fantasy value received a nice boost when he moved from the crowded Houston Texans' backfield back to New Orleans, where he played from 2011 through 2018. The last two seasons of that stint were a highly effective partnership with Kamara.

He'll be a clear fantasy starter with Kamara out, but the key question is whether he'll be the unquestioned leader of the backfield, which could result in upwards of 20 touches and borderline top-10 fantasy value at the position, or if the Saints will lean more on a committee approach.

Even if it's the latter, the University of Alabama product will fall in the No. 2 running back or flex range since he'll be the top choice for red-zone work.

Saints players' fantasy value has fluctuated throughout the year as the offense moved in a new direction following the retirement of Drew Brees. Kamara was the one player who could be counted on weekly, and Ingram should now take over that distinction.

Dwayne Washington

Washington struggled across his first two NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. He averaged below three yards per carry in Detroit. He's been more efficient in a limited role with the Saints, putting up 5.3 YPC from 2018 through 2020.

He has only seen limited work this season in six games with one carry for five yards and one reception for six yards, but with Kamara out and Tony Jones Jr. still on injured reserve, he should be the Saints No. 2 back on Sunday.

It's unlikely he'll be ticketed for a major role, even if Kamara is out for awhile, so he shouldn't be a prime free-agent target in fantasy leagues yet. That said, he should now be on managers' radars since he's another injury away from making an impact.

Those in deeper leagues may even want to take a flier now if they're running back depth is particularly weak.