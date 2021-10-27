Todd McShay 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Thibodeaux, Stingley Jr. Headline Rankings

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Six months away from the 2022 NFL draft, the top of the class is starting to take shape with two familiar names standing above the rest.

In his latest draft rankings released on Wednesday, ESPN's Todd McShay has Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ranked as the top two players.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan O'Neal (No. 3) is the only offensive player in the top five. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton checks in at No. 4, followed by Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at No. 5.

Among the significant changes in McShay's rankings now compared to his preseason top 50 released in August is where the quarterbacks stand.

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler and North Carolina's Sam Howell were the top two players in August. A total of six quarterbacks were among the top 50.

Now, neither Rattler nor Howell are in the top 32. Rattler was benched in Oklahoma's 55-48 win over Texas. Caleb Williams has started the past two games against TCU and Kansas.

Liberty's Malik Willis is the only quarterback in the top 10 (No. 6). Matt Corral from Mississippi (No. 21), Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (No. 27) and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder (No. 32) are the other signal-callers currently ranked among the top 32 players.

Thibodeaux and Stingley do have injury concerns that have cost them playing time this season. Stingley is out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery in October. He had 15 pass breakups and six interceptions as a freshman in 2019.

An ankle sprain kept Thibodeaux out for three games, but he has looked fine since returning on Oct. 2 against Stanford. The Ducks star had six pressures and three sacks in a 34-31 win over UCLA on Saturday.

McShay noted that Thibodeaux is "versatile enough to convert to 3-4 outside linebacker or even occasionally kick inside to rush the passer."

That scheme versatility is going to make Thibodeaux very attractive to a number of teams at the top of the draft.

It may be a bad year for clubs with a top-10 pick hoping to find a franchise quarterback, but there's a lot of high-end defensive talent that can make an immediate impact.