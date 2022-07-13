Trevor Story Exits Red Sox vs. Rays with Apparent Finger Injury

AP Photo/Scott Audette

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story left his team's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after getting hit in the fingers during a swing attempt in the top of the fifth inning.

Jeter Downs replaced Story in the lineup. He singled off pitcher Corey Kluber and scored on a Bobby Dalbec triple to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

Story, a two-time All-Star, entered Tuesday slashing .222/.290/.425 with 15 home runs, 58 runs batted in and 10 steals.

A free-agent acquisition last winter, Story has dealt with injuries throughout his MLB career but had been healthy throughout his first year in Boston.

The Red Sox began Tuesday sitting in second place in the American League East with a 47-40 record, good enough for the top spot in the wild-card standings.

If Story is forced out for any time, look for Downs to earn more playing time. Downs, who arrived in Boston via the Mookie Betts trade, is listed as the team's fifth-best prospect per MLB.com.