Joel Embiid Was 'Tom Brady-ish' with Passes Against Thunder, 76ers' Doc Rivers Says

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The NFL must have been on Doc Rivers' mind this Sunday.

"Tom Brady-ish, that's what Joel Embiid was tonight" the Philadelphia 76ers head coach told reporters after the center helped lead his team to a 115-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Embiid finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks, one steal and zero turnovers in the win.

The assist-to-turnover total is what immediately stands out, especially since Embiid is a big man who is often tasked with dominating the paint and creating mismatches with his ability to shoot from outside if needed.

Philadelphia ran the offense through him a number of times, and he found open shooters whenever the Thunder collapsed on him.

His facilitating is all the more important for the Eastern Conference contender since Ben Simmons is not playing. Simmons would often serve as the primary facilitator for the 76ers, but it is something of a group effort at this point even with Tyrese Maxey stepping in at point guard.

Nobody benefited more from the additional attention Embiid draws than Seth Curry.

The sharpshooter drilled seven three-pointers on his way to a team-best 28 points, while Danny Green added 11 points behind 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. The combined efforts helped the 76ers bounce back from Friday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Brady-ish" was quite the compliment, especially on the day the Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw his 600th career touchdown in a commanding 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears. The all-time great threw four touchdowns to zero interceptions and helped his team improve to 6-1.

So it was zero turnovers for Brady and Embiid.