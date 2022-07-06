Baker Mayfield Traded to Panthers from Browns for Conditional 2024 Draft Pick

AP Photo/David Richard

The Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news, noting the two teams will split Mayfield's $18.9 million salary. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports broke down the split:

Mayfield will face his former team in Week 1 as the Panthers host the Browns to start the regular season.

Mayfield's departure comes nearly four months after the Browns acquired Deshuan Watson in a trade from the Houston Texans, all but guaranteeing his exit. The 2017 Heisman winner is coming off an embattled 2021 season that saw him struggle with a combination of injuries and ineffectiveness. He is currently recovering from offseason shoulder surgery after playing last season with a harness.

While it was believed Mayfield would return to play under his fifth-year option, the Browns did not limit themselves in a search for a new quarterback. They met with Watson and then lavished him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract to get him to agree to come to Cleveland.

The fall from grace was jarring after Mayfield appeared to be solidified as the Browns' long-term quarterback a year ago.

Mayfield helped lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 in 2020, throwing for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions. It was a night-and-day turnaround from his nightmare 2019, which left many to fear he'd join the lengthy list of Browns quarterback busts.

The hiring of Kevin Stefanski as head coach appeared to change Mayfield's trajectory but only temporarily. He threw for just 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions last season. The Browns failed to make the playoffs and watched as Odell Beckham Jr. thrived for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams after agitating his way out of Cleveland midway through the season.

The falling-out was enough for the Browns, who fashion themselves as a Super Bowl contender. All that was left was finding an upgrade at quarterback, and Cleveland feels it finally has one.

This is the second straight offseason the Panthers have taken on a distressed asset at the quarterback position. A year ago, it was Sam Darnold in a move that quickly backfired on the franchise. Now the Panthers have the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2018 draft on their roster battling it out for a starting job.

The Panthers will be paying Darnold a guaranteed $18.9 million next season.