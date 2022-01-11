Tuukka Rask, Bruins Agree to Contract for Remainder of 2021-22 NHL Season

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tuukka Rask will return to the Boston Bruins after the team agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran goalie, the team announced Tuesday.

According to Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press, Rask will make $545,000 under the prorated contract.

Rask was released from his professional tryout contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins on Tuesday before agreeing to a new contract. It's unclear when he will make his 2021-22 season debut.

The 34-year-old was limited by injuries in 2020-21 and only appeared in 24 regular-season games. He underwent surgery in July to repair a torn labrum in his hip.

Rask remained a difference-maker when healthy, ranking ninth in the NHL with a 2.28 goals-against average. He led the Bruins to the second round of the playoffs with a 2.36 GAA and .919 save percentage in the postseason.

It came after Rask, along with teammate Jaroslav Halak, won the Jennings Trophy in 2019-20 with a league-best 2.12 GAA while finishing second in voting for the Vezina Trophy.

This was a continuation of a brilliant career for the Finnish star, who has two All-Star selections and the 2014 Vezina on his resume over his 14 seasons in the NHL, all with the Bruins.

Rask clarified before last season he wanted to remain in Boston if given the opportunity.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I've said before I have no intention of playing anywhere else but the Bruins, so if I'm good enough to play one, two, three more years then so be it," he told reporters in January. "If not, then so be it. So that's where my head is at."

The two sides were able to work out a deal to keep the longtime Bruin between the pipes.

With Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark also playing well, the Bruins (19-11-2) are seemingly in good shape at the position for 2021-22.