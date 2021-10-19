X

    AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Preseason Rankings Released

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Sean Rayford

    Fresh off signing a massive seven-year contract extension, Dawn Staley has South Carolina back in a familiar spot atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

    The Gamecocks received 14 first-place votes to narrowly come out ahead of No. 2 UConn, with Stanford, Maryland and North Carolina State rounding out the Top Five.

    Here is how the entire rankings played out:

    1. South Carolina
    2. UConn
    3. Stanford
    4. Maryland
    5. North Carolina State
    6. Louisville
    7. Baylor
    8. Indiana
    9. Iowa
    10. Oregon
    11. Michigan
    12. Iowa State
    13. Kentucky
    14. Oregon State
    15. Tennessee
    16. Florida State
    17. Ohio State
    17. Georgia Tech
    19. West Virginia
    20. UCLA
    21. South Florida
    22. Arizona
    23. Texas A&M 
    24. Virginia Tech
    25. Texas

