AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Preseason Rankings Released

AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Preseason Rankings ReleasedOctober 19, 2021
Fresh off signing a massive seven-year contract extension, Dawn Staley has South Carolina back in a familiar spot atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Gamecocks received 14 first-place votes to narrowly come out ahead of No. 2 UConn, with Stanford, Maryland and North Carolina State rounding out the Top Five.
Here is how the entire rankings played out:
1. South Carolina
2. UConn
3. Stanford
4. Maryland
5. North Carolina State
6. Louisville
7. Baylor
8. Indiana
9. Iowa
10. Oregon
11. Michigan
12. Iowa State
13. Kentucky
14. Oregon State
15. Tennessee
16. Florida State
17. Ohio State
17. Georgia Tech
19. West Virginia
20. UCLA
21. South Florida
22. Arizona
23. Texas A&M
24. Virginia Tech
25. Texas
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.