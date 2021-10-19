AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Preseason Rankings Released

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Fresh off signing a massive seven-year contract extension, Dawn Staley has South Carolina back in a familiar spot atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Gamecocks received 14 first-place votes to narrowly come out ahead of No. 2 UConn, with Stanford, Maryland and North Carolina State rounding out the Top Five.

Here is how the entire rankings played out:

1. South Carolina

2. UConn

3. Stanford

4. Maryland

5. North Carolina State

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Indiana

9. Iowa

10. Oregon

11. Michigan

12. Iowa State

13. Kentucky

14. Oregon State

15. Tennessee

16. Florida State

17. Ohio State

17. Georgia Tech

19. West Virginia

20. UCLA

21. South Florida

22. Arizona

23. Texas A&M

24. Virginia Tech

25. Texas

