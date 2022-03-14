Report: Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez Traded to Mariners; Reds Get Justin Dunn, More

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners acquired 2021 All-Star Jesse Winker and 2018 All-Star Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Cincinnati will reportedly receive right-hander Justin Dunn, southpaw Brandon Williamson (Mariners' No. 7 prospect) and outfielder Jake Fraley.

The cost-cutting in Cincinnati began during the 2021 offseason, with Trevor Bauer leaving as a free agent and Rasiel Iglesias getting dealt to the Los Angeles Angels. The process continued this winter as the Reds traded Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers and waived Wade Miley rather than picking up his $10 million option.

Cincinnati also traded former All-Star Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Winker is coming off his best season as a pro, hitting .305/.394/.556 with 24 home runs and 71 RBI in 110 games. That performance led to his first career All-Star selection.

The 28-year-old has two years of club control remaining.

With the franchise's shifting priorities, Suarez was an obvious candidate to go since he earns $11 million annually over the next three seasons. Finding a buyer was easier said than done.

The eighth-year veteran struggled mightily on offense, sending his trade value downward. He finished with 31 home runs and 79 RBI but registered 171 strikeouts and a .198/.286/.428 slash line.

Those numbers weren't an outlier.

He appeared in 57 games in 2020 and posted a .202/.312/.470 slash line. He also hit 15 homers while driving in 38 runs. His 189 strikeouts were MLB's highest in 2019, and he was whiffing at an even higher rate (29 percent) in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, per FanGraphs.

The 30-year-old can reasonably argue bad luck played a factor in his poor performance at the plate in 2020. His .214 batting average on balls in play was nearly 100 points lower than his career mark (.310).

Perhaps Suarez would have righted the ship in a traditional 162-game campaign. He had an .883 OPS over 23 games across September, per Baseball Reference. Some of his outlying numbers provided reason for optimism in 2021, too.

According to Baseball Savant, Suarez had 14 percent barrel rate in 2019. That number ticked upward slightly in 2020 (14.4 percent). His hard-hit rate improved from 40.8 percent to 44.7 percent. His expected averages, on the other hand, told a more concerning story:

2018 : .280 XBA, .522 XSLG, .377 WOBA, .381 XWOBA

: .280 XBA, .522 XSLG, .377 WOBA, .381 XWOBA 2019 : .251 XBA, .509 XSLG, .381 WOBA, .361 XWOBA

: .251 XBA, .509 XSLG, .381 WOBA, .361 XWOBA 2020: .218 XBA, .475 XSLG, .326 WOBA, .328 XWOBA

There was no such turnaround in 2021. His .213 expected batting average ranked in the fifth percentile, and his weighted on-base average fell all the way down to .306.

"Every good player—and great player in this case—goes through tough stretches and tough years," Reds manager David Bell said last October, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale. "By no means does that mean you can’t bounce back from that. That’s what I fully expect from Geno. He's too good, too talented and cares too much. I fully expect and have confidence he's going to bounce back and have a great year next year."

While Bell is no longer managing Suarez, perhaps his confidence won't be misplaced.

Buying low on Suarez is a sensible gamble for the TEAM. There seemingly isn't anywhere for his performance to go but up. He'll probably continue to strike out a lot, but his batting average and slugging percentage will surely regress to the mean at some point. Perhaps a scenery change can accelerate the process.

Should his production fail to improve, however, that $33 million he's still owed will quickly become a significant sunk cost.