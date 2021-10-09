Mark Few to Be Suspended by Gonzaga for September DUI, Will Return Nov. 13

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga has suspended head men's basketball coach Mark Few following his DUI arrest in September.

As first reported by Dana O'Neil of The Athletic, Few will be suspended for Saturday's Kraziness in the Kennel event, two exhibition games and the regular-season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9.

Few will then return to the sidelines for the Bulldogs' second game of the season Nov. 13 when they host the Texas Longhorns.

Few released the following statement regarding his suspension:

Per O'Neil, Few was arrested near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, over Labor Day weekend after being pulled over for speeding and erratic driving. Few refused a field sobriety test, but he was later found to have had a blood-alcohol level of .119, which was above the legal limit of .08.

Few, 58, is preparing to enter his 23rd season as head coach of Gonzaga, and he has enjoyed a remarkable amount of success thus far.

In 755 regular-season games, Few has posted a 630-125 record, which is good for a winning percentage of .834.

The Zags have reached the NCAA tournament in each of the 21 seasons it has been held under Few, and they have won the West Coast Conference regular-season title 20 times and the WCC tournament 17 times.

Few, who is a two-time Naismith Coach of the Year and one-time AP Coach of the Year, has taken Gonzaga to the Final Four twice as well.

Last season, Gonzaga was a perfect 31-0 entering the National Championship Game against Baylor, but the Bulldogs fell to the Bears 86-70.

Gonzaga remains in search of an elusive national title, and it seems like it is only a matter of time before it happens, as Few consistently has the Zags in contention.

Some adjustments will be required during the 2021-22 season, though, as key contributors from last year's team in Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Joel Ajayi are no longer on the roster.