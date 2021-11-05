Dusty Baker Will Return as Astros Manager After Agreeing to New 1-Year Contract

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Dusty Baker is returning to the Houston Astros for a third season.

Houston elected to bring the 72-year-old back on a one-year deal, per an official announcement from the team.

Baker didn't come into an easy situation when the Astros hired him prior to the 2020 campaign. He replaced AJ Hinch, who was fired after Major League Baseball suspended him for one year for his role in the sign-stealing scandal.

Houston also fired general manager Jeff Luhnow, who was suspended one year as well.

While the Astros went just 29-31 during their shortened first regular season with Baker, they rallied in the playoffs and reached Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, but it set the stage for a successful 2021 season.

Houston won the American League West at 95-67 and reached the World Series before losing to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

In September, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported Baker told the Astros he would like to return for 2022 even though he had previously signed a one-year contract with an option for 2021, which the team exercised.

"I've said it before," he said at the time. "I don't want to be a distraction to the team. My main thing is to take care of my guys here."

Baker has never won a World Series, but he has an impressive resume that includes stops with the San Francisco Giants (1993-2002), Chicago Cubs (2003-06), Cincinnati Reds (2008-13), Washington Nationals (2016-17) and the Astros.

He is a three-time Manager of the Year, won the 2002 National League pennant with the Giants and has a 1,987-1,734 overall record.

His 1,987 wins are 12th on the all-time list, and he is just 21 away from jumping into the top 10. He will surely do that at some point early in the 2022 campaign.

And Baker will also look to finally win that World Series.