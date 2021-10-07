Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings: Tom Brady Joins 99 Club after Passing Yards Record

AP Photo/Steven Senne

EA Sports bumped Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady up to a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2022 on Thursday.

The ratings boost is temporary, but it makes him one of only seven players currently in the 99 club in this year's video game:

Brady joins Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks to be rated 99 overall, which is fitting since they are both on the cover of the game.

The ratings adjustment comes on the heels of perhaps the most emotional and important regular-season game of his 22-year NFL career.

Last week, Brady returned to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro to face the New England Patriots for the first time in his career after playing for the Pats for 20 seasons.

It wasn't a vintage Brady performance by any means, as he threw for 269 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions on just 22-of-43 passing, but the Bucs left with a 19-17 victory.

Perhaps most importantly, Brady surpassed Drew Brees during the game as the all-time leader in passing yards in NFL history.

Even at 44 years of age, Brady continues to play at an elite level and once again has the Bucs in Super Bowl contention after leading them to a title last season.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 through four games, and Brady ranks second in the NFL in passing yardage (1,356) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (10).

Given his continued level of performance and his status as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, it is difficult to argue with his distinction as a member of the 99 club.