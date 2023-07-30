Dodgers' J.D. Martinez Exits vs. Reds Because of Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that slugger J.D. Martinez left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with left hamstring tightness.

Martinez started the game as the Dodgers' designated hitter but departed before his first at-bat. Chris Taylor replaced him in the lineup.

Martinez has been fairly durable of late, appearing in at least 139 games in each of the previous five seasons except for when he played 54 of 60 during the shortened 2020 campaign.

He signed a deal with the Dodgers this past offseason after previous stops with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox.

The 35-year-old was one of the anchors in Boston's lineup and helped it win the 2018 World Series while leading the league with 130 RBI. His resume includes five All-Star selections and three Silver Slugger awards

Martinez is slashing .260/.310/.562 with 25 home runs and 75 RBI in 84 games in his first season with the Dodgers.

It will be difficult to replicate his power if he is sidelined following this setback, but the Dodgers still have some big bats in the lineup, including Max Muncy, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.