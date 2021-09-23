Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Be Better Than He's Ever Been After Knee Surgery

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from knee surgery. After fully participating in practice Wednesday, it looks like his return is imminent, and Beckham believes his best is yet to come.

"I've worked extremely hard, to not only get back but improve and try to be better than I ever have been," Beckham told reporters Thursday.

Beckham has not played in a game since October 25, when he suffered a torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 of the 2020 season. While he has not officially been declared active for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, his participation in practice is a reason to be optimistic.

Beckham was in line to play in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but following pregame warm-ups, he was ruled out after telling his coaches he was unprepared to play a full game. Despite practicing on a limited basis and not experiencing any setbacks leading up to the Browns' Week 2 tilt with the Houston Texans, Beckham was again ruled out. Now that he's feeling better, Beckham is excited to show all of his hard work to get back on the field has paid off.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it, it's been a long time," he said. "It's been a long time in that cave, putting yourself back together. I had a great team around me for the entire process, a great support system. It's gonna be special."

The Browns would benefit from Beckham's return to the lineup after losing one of their top receivers. Jarvis Landry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a sprained knee ligament in Sunday's win over the Texans. Last year's team leader in receiving yards will miss at least three games while he recovers.

Tight end David Njoku is pacing the team with just 94 receiving yards, and tight end Austin Hooper has the most receptions with eight. Backup running back Demetric Felton caught the team's lone receiving touchdown.