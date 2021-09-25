Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Placed on IR with Rib Injury; Out at Least 3 Games

AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for at least three games.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a rib injury in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

Durability was a significant question mark for the Alabama product when he came into the NFL. He suffered a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture late in his junior year with the Crimson Tide in 2019.

During his rookie season with the Dolphins last year, Tagovailoa stayed healthy for the most part. He missed one game with a thumb injury but appeared in 10 contests and went 6-3 in nine starts.

The Dolphins went all-in on Tagovailoa as their starter in 2021. He got off to a slow start, though, completing 17 of 31 attempts in the first two games prior to suffering the rib injury.

Jacoby Brissett will take over as Miami's quarterback. The 28-year-old went 24-of-40 for 169 yards with one interception in relief of Tagovailoa against the Bills.