Tom Brady Says He Would 'Love' to Be Paid Part of Buccaneers Salary in Cryptocurrency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told sportscaster Jim Gray on the Let's Go SiriusXM podcast that he would "love" to be paid partially in crypto.

Gray asked Brady whether he believed NFL players would be making requests to be paid in crypto, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner provided the following response.

"I think a few players have requested that," Brady answered in part.

"I'd love to request that to get paid in some crypto and, you know, to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens. I think it's an amazing thing that's happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital. And these digital currencies, along with a lot of, if you look how the way the world is going, with all these different digital mediums and how they're impacting currencies."

Brady closed by saying that he can "definitely see a world where players are going to be paid in cryptocurrency in the future."

Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and free-agent NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung have notably been ahead of the crypto curve on the professional sports front.

Dinwiddie bought into Bitcoin in 2017, as he noted in an interview with Leo Sepkowitz. He's been heavily involved in cryptocurrencies ever since, including a crypto app and offering tokenized shares of his Nets contract. He also joked that he would be the first Wizards point guard to lobby senators about Bitcoin.

Okung received half of his 2020 $13 million salary in Bitcoin, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Perhaps Brady will enter the fray now, but at the moment, he's busy looking to lead the Bucs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Tampa Bay is off to a good start after winning a pair of games to start the 2021 season.