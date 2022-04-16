Javier Baez Placed on 10-Day IL by Tigers with Thumb Injury

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday that they placed shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list because of right thumb soreness.

The move is retroactive to April 13.

Baez, who has missed the last three games, previously revealed that he suffered the injury while celebrating his walk-off hit against the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day back on April 8.

Baez has opened the season 6-for-19 (.316 average) with one home run and four RBI through his first five appearances with the Tigers.

The 29-year-old joined the squad with high expectations after signing a six-year, $140 million contract in the offseason.

A significant injury would be a setback, but Baez has avoided long-term issues throughout his career.

The versatile player only missed one game during the shortened 2020 campaign and appeared in 138 games between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2021. He finished the year with a .265 average, 31 home runs and 87 RBI.

Baez also spent time at second base with the Mets after previously winning a Gold Glove at shortstop with the Cubs.

The middle infielder had been inconsistent with Chicago prior to the trade, hitting just .248 with a .292 on-base percentage in 91 games. He did have 22 home runs in this span, but his up-and-down play couldn't help Chicago stay within playoff contention before a fire sale ahead of the deadline.

Baez is looking to reestablish himself as one of the game's biggest stars, as long as he can stay healthy.