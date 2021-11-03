Saints' Michael Thomas out for Season While Dealing with New Ankle Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has spent the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list, announced he will not return this season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Thomas saw a specialist recently:

Durability has been a concern of late for Thomas. He appeared in just seven games during the 2020 campaign and then started the 2021 season on the PUP list as he recovered from ankle surgery.

The Saints also placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list in September.

When healthy, Thomas is one of the best wide receivers in the league.

The Ohio State product is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who won the Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 behind 149 catches, 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his second straight season leading the NFL in receptions.

The Saints have struggled to replace his production at wide receiver this season, and Rapoport noted that New Orleans held trade talks focused on wideouts before Tuesday's trade deadline.

No deals were consummated, meaning the Saints will move forward with a receiving corps of Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris and Tre'Quan Smith.

Running back Alvin Kamara is the Saints' leader in receptions (28) and receiving touchdowns (four), while Callaway leads all wide receivers on the team with 19 grabs for 284 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

The Saints will also be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL last week, meaning Taysom Hill is likely the new starter when he recovers from a concussion.

Despite the Saints' issues at wide receiver, they are firmly in a playoff spot in the NFC at 5-2 after a huge upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.