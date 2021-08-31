Ric Flair's Barbed Wire Bat from Mick Foley SummerSlam Match Auctions for Almost $20K

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

An Alex Rodriguez baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire that Ric Flair used during his "I Quit" match against Mick Foley at SummerSlam in 2006 sold for $19,680 at auction.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that the unique piece of WWE memorabilia attracted 17 bids in the Goldin Auctions sale. The bat is an A-Rod Louisville Slugger C271 model and came with a letter of authenticity from WWE.

Foley was known throughout his career for his willingness to perform in hardcore matches. Flair used the bat to turn him into a bloody mess in the famed SummerSlam match.

The bat even played a prominent role in the finish. Flair was angling to swing again as Foley's friend, Melina, attempted to prevent him from further punishment. The prospect of Melina being hit led Foley to finally utter "I quit" to give Flair the victory.

It represented the culmination of an entertaining feud between the wrestling legends.

The two would meet again four years later in a "Last Man Standing" match at TNA's Before The Glory. Foley exacted a measure of revenge en route to the win.

Other WWE items sold in the auction included a Big Boss Man nightstick from SummerSlam in 1988 for $6,765 and shears used by Brutus Beefcake at SummerSlam in 1989 for $8,400, per TMZ.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Flair barbed wire bat holds a special place in hardcore match history, so it's no surprise that it generated the most interest in the auction.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).