National Bank Open 2021: Wednesday Scores, Results and Updated Canadian Open Schedule

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The National Bank Open held its second day of Round of 32 action Wednesday, with some of the top seeds in the tournament taking the court.

Below, we'll break down the notable scores and top highlights from the day in Toronto and Montreal.

Notable Men's Scores

No. 4 Andrey Rublev def. Fabio Fognini, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Frances Tiafoe def. No. 5 Denis Shapovalov, 6-1, 6-4

No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz def. Kei Nishikori (walkover)

No. 8 Diego Schwartzman def. Benoit Paire, 7-5, 6-1

Dusan Lajovic def. No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-5, 6-4

No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Tommy Paul, 6-3, 6-4

Nikoloz Basilashvili def. No. 12 Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-1

Karen Khachanov def. No. 15 Aslan Karatsev, 7-6 (7), 6-4

James Duckworth def. No. 16 Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-4

John Isner def. No. 13 Cristian Garin, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Women's Scores

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. Sloane Stephens, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4

Johanna Konta def. No. 3 Elina Svitolina, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Karolina Pliskova def. Donna Vekic, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2)

No. 11 Maria Sakkari def. Veronika Kudermetova, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

No. 15 Coco Gauff def. Anastasia Potapova (walkover)

Recap

The top story of the day was Svitolina, fresh off of winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, falling in the second round of play on Wednesday to Konta.

Konta, who had never beaten Svitolina, missed Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19, and the Olympics after she tested positive herself. But she returned with a bang, knocking out one of the tournament's favorites.

As for the American women in action Wednesday, Gauff advanced with a walkover, while Stephens wasn't able to get past the top-seed Sabalenka. The win didn't come easy for Sabalenka, who had to overcome a 4-1 deficit in the third set to pull off the comeback victory.

Sabalenka's strategic choice to rush the net paid dividends:

On the men's side, Shapovalov's loss made him one of two top-10 seeds to fall on the day.

It was an impressive win from Tiafoe, snapping a losing streak against Shapovalov:

Aliassime was the other surprise upset on the day, dropping straight sets to Lajovic.

This year's tournament is missing some serious star power, especially on the men's side, where none of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Stan Wawrinka are participating. The woman's draw is devoid of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek.