Baker Mayfield: Josh Allen's $258M Contract Is 'Good for the Quarterback Position'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Sunday that Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen's six-year, $258 million extension is "good for the quarterback position" while noting his focus is on winning as opposed to landing a long-term contract with the team that took him No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

"I'm worried about winning," Mayfield said, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. "I think the rest will take care of itself. It's good for the quarterback position overall. I'd be lying if we said otherwise, but I'm worried about winning right now. I don't know the timeline on it. We haven't talked about it because I'm worried about winning this season.”

Mayfield led last season's Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since 1994.

