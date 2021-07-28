X

    Cole Beasley Wants NFL Players to Have 'Proper Information' on COVID-19 Vaccine

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 28, 2021

    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley read a prepared statement during a press conference on Tuesday in an attempt to clarify his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and the NFL's rule disparities between vaccinated and unvaccinated players. 

    "I'm not anti- or pro-vax—I'm pro-choice," he read. "With that being said, the issue at hand is information being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with."

    You can read his full statements below:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Here is the full and controversial statement from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> WR Cole Beasley, on vaccines and much more: <a href="https://t.co/OuNyrtt7Nz">pic.twitter.com/OuNyrtt7Nz</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

