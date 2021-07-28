Cole Beasley Wants NFL Players to Have 'Proper Information' on COVID-19 Vaccine

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley read a prepared statement during a press conference on Tuesday in an attempt to clarify his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and the NFL's rule disparities between vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

"I'm not anti- or pro-vax—I'm pro-choice," he read. "With that being said, the issue at hand is information being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with."

You can read his full statements below:

