MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins' Starling Marte Targeted by Yankees, Phillies, Astros

Starling Marte may be on the move prior to the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Houston Astros are interested in the Miami Marlins outfielder "who seems likely to be traded." Heyman noted that Miami is willing to offer Marte more than the three-year, $30 million contract numbers that have circulated, but added there is still a "sizable gap" in contract discussions.

Craig Mish of SportsGrid reported Marte and the Marlins are no longer engaged in contract talks.

Marte, 32, is a free agent following this season, and moving him would help the Marlins get something in return before he could sign elsewhere.

Still, he is a productive piece in the team's lineup who brings the ability to hit for average and power, as well as speed and an impressive glove. He is slashing .285/.387/.444 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and 19 stolen bases for a Marlins squad that is in last place in the National League East.

Marte, who played the first eight years of his career on the Pittsburgh Pirates before splitting the 2020 campaign with the Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks, was a 2016 All-Star and has two Gold Gloves on his resume.

At his best, he launched 23 home runs in 2019 and stole 47 bases in 2016. He has five seasons of 30 or more steals and may add a sixth this year if he continues at his current pace.

New York is trying to remain afloat in the American League East at 47-44 and eight games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox. Adding someone like Marte would help it do just that, although the Astros (first place in the AL West) and Phillies (two games back of the New York Mets in the National League East) are in better position.

A potential bidding war is the best the Marlins can hope for if they aren't going to re-sign Marte, with multiple contenders potentially driving the cost up as the deadline approaches.