Roger Federer Upset by Hubert Hurkacz in 2021 Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Roger Federer saw his quest for a ninth Wimbledon title come short after Hubert Hurkacz earned a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 upset in Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup.

Hurkacz had 10 aces while winning 69 percent of service points on the way to a surprising victory over the No. 6 seed, continuing what has already been the deepest Grand Slam run of the 24-year-old's career.

Federer, 39, was the oldest quarterfinalist at this event's history, but his quest for a record 21st career major title came three wins short.

The first set showed what made Hurkacz such a tough competitor as he jumped out to a 6-3 win. The No. 14 seed went 15-of-16 on first-serve points and 5-of-5 at the net for a surprising opening-set victory:

In the biggest match of his career, the Polish star was there to compete.

"Being out there playing quarter-finals against him, it's really amazing," Hurkacz said before the match. "But obviously I'm out there to play my best and give myself best chance of winning the match."

Federer appeared to steady the ship early in the second set while going up 3-0 and 4-1 with some quality winners:

Hurkacz again showed his talent and resolve, however, fighting back to 4-4 before forcing a tiebreak against the veteran. He eventually pulled out the 7-4 win in a hard-fought tiebreak.

Mistakes were the true story of the match after two sets:

The third set saw Federer simply fall apart as he couldn't keep up either on service or in the return game.

It resulted in a rare bagel against one of the best players in tennis history:

While this could create question marks about Federer's future on this stage, Hurkacz deserves the spotlight after a nearly flawless performance.

The young player was broken just once in the three sets, and he finished with 36 winners and only 12 unforced errors.

It led to a shocking win that Hurkacz will likely never forget. He will now advance to the semifinals to face the winner of Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime.